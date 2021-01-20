404 new Covid cases, 551 more inoculated in Capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 404 people tested positive for Covid on Tuesday while 341 persons recovered from the district. There are 3,551 active Covid cases as on Tuesday. There are 1,339 persons newly under observation in the district, taking the total number of people under Covid observation to 20,695. Among this, 74 people are in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 269 are through local transmission.

Vaccination drive

On Tuesday, 551 people were vaccinated in the district. Community Health Centre, Pangappara (52), Women and Childcare hospital, Thycaud (60), Community Health Centre, Pulluvila (66), Taluk Hospital, Vithura (51), General Hospital (80), Medical College (58), Community Health Centre, Anchuthengu (58), District Hospital Nedumangad (62) and Taluk Hospital, Parassala (55) were the centres.The vaccination will resume on Thursday after a break on Wednesday.