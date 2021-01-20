Two held for abusing schoolgirl sexually

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Tuesday nabbed two Valiyathura youths for sexually abusing a school girl who had left home following an altercation with her family. The police recorded the arrest of Prasobh Jacob, 34, and John Bosco, 33. The police have launched a search for four others in Bengaluru with the help of the cyber police. “The accused and their four friends sexually abused the girl several times in lodges in Thiruvananthapuram, Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru,” said the police.

“The girl left home on January 9 after an altercation with her family. She reached the Thampanoor railway station and took a ticket to Chennai. Upon seeing her sitting alone in the railway station, the accused approached her and offered help. She believed them,” said the police.

According to police, the accused first took her to a lodge at West Fort here and abused her sexually. Later, they offered her shelter in Bengaluru and took her there in a train. On the way, they abused her a second time at a lodge near the Kaippady railway station in Tamil Nadu and then again in Bengaluru with their four friends. They later fled from Bengaluru.

Since the girl did not have a phone, she sought help from strangers to call her relatives. Upon learning that she was in Bengaluru, her relatives alerted the police which brought her to Thiruvananthapuram. The two youths were charged under the Pocso Act.