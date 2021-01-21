STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
377 test Covid positive for Covid, 375 recover

As many as 1,488 people are under observation in the district on the day. 

Published: 21st January 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A total of 377 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday. Of them, 251 contracted the virus through local transmission. Two health workers are also among the infected. The district also recorded 375 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 3,553 active cases. As many as 1,488 people are under observation in the district on the day. 

COVID TRACKER
New cases: 377
Recoveries: 375
Deaths: 4
Total cases: 88,416
Total recoveries: 84,364
Deaths: 711
Active cases: 3,553

