377 test Covid positive for Covid, 375 recover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 377 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday. Of them, 251 contracted the virus through local transmission. Two health workers are also among the infected. The district also recorded 375 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 3,553 active cases. As many as 1,488 people are under observation in the district on the day.

COVID TRACKER

New cases: 377

Recoveries: 375

Deaths: 4

Total cases: 88,416

Total recoveries: 84,364

Deaths: 711

Active cases: 3,553