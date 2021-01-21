STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 new five-star wards for promoting postal services

In a bid to promote the services of postal department, 60 wards in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha have been declared ‘five-star wards’.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to promote the services of postal department, 60 wards in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha have been declared ‘five-star wards’. Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary of Department of Posts, made the declaration at a function held at the Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

The concept of ‘five-star’ ward is to cover minimum 100 households in each selected ward with the five schemes offered by the Department of Posts namely Post Office Savings Bank, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana/Public Provident Fund, Post Office Savings Account linked India Post Payments Bank Account, Postal Life Insurance/ Rural Postal Life Insurance and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

The Department of Posts has initiated to make available all such products and services at village level by forming strategies, marketing and publicising them under five star villages. The state has 210 such wards so far. The concept was implemented for the first time in the 19th ward (28th Mile) of Navaikulam grama panchayat of Thiruvananthapuram North Postal Division on November 11, 2019.

