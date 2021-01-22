STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt for overhaul of education sector

The government will initiate steps for bringing about a comprehensive change in the higher education sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will initiate steps for bringing about a comprehensive change in the higher education sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.The higher education department will implement the budget proposals without delay, he said at an interaction with experts in academic, science, technical and environmental experts here on Thursday.

Universities and major institutions will be made centres of excellence. Facilities at universities and at hostels will also be improved so as to stem the flow of students to other states. In the subsequent phases, students from other states and countries will be attracted, he said.

He said that steps are need to channelise CSR funds for the development of universities and colleges. Board of studies of higher education institutions should have industry experts. More finishing schools will be setup. The interaction programme was attended by Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran and KSCSTE(Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment) executive vice-president K P Sudheer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp