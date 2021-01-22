Govt for overhaul of education sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will initiate steps for bringing about a comprehensive change in the higher education sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.The higher education department will implement the budget proposals without delay, he said at an interaction with experts in academic, science, technical and environmental experts here on Thursday.

Universities and major institutions will be made centres of excellence. Facilities at universities and at hostels will also be improved so as to stem the flow of students to other states. In the subsequent phases, students from other states and countries will be attracted, he said.

He said that steps are need to channelise CSR funds for the development of universities and colleges. Board of studies of higher education institutions should have industry experts. More finishing schools will be setup. The interaction programme was attended by Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran and KSCSTE(Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment) executive vice-president K P Sudheer.