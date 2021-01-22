Mins to hold block-level plaint redressal adalats across state from Feb 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a new initiative, the state government will hold public complaint redressal adalats across the state in February. The adalats by ministers will be held at the block level in all districts.The first phase of adalats will be held on February 1, 2 and 4 in Kollam (J Mercykutty Amma, K Raju and Kadakampally Surendran), Alappuzha (G Sudhakaran, Thomas Isaac and P Thilothaman), Thrissur (A C Moideen, V S Sunil Kumar and V C Raveendranath), Kozhikode (K T Jaleel, A K Saseendran and T P Ramakrishnan), and Kannur (E P Jayarajan, K K Shailaja and Ramachandran Kadannappally).

The second phase, which is to be held on February 8, 9 and 11, will be at Thiruvananthapuram (Thomas Isaac, Kadakampally Surendran, J Mercykutty Amma), Palakkad (A K Balan, K Krishnankutty and V S Sunil Kumar), and Malappuram (K T Jaleel, A K Saseendran and T P Ramakrishnan). The adalat in Kasaragod, scheduled for February 8 and 9, will be attended by E Chandrasekharan, K K Shailaja and Ramachandran Kadannappally.

In the final phase, adalats will be held on February 15, 16 and 18 at Pathanamthitta (K Raju, A C Moideen, Kadakampally Surendran), Kottayam (P Thilothaman, K Krishnankutty and K T Jaleel), Idukki (M M Mani, E Chandrasekharan and C Raveendranath), and Ernakulam (V S Sunil Kumar, E P Jayarajan and G Sudhakaran). In Wayanad, Ramachandran Kadannappally, A K Balan and E Chandrasekharan will hold the adalat on February 15 and 16.The government has also assigned 14 secretaries in-charge for the programme. The complaints will be collected from the public in advance. All adalats will be held adhering to Covid protocol.