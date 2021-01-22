Ring a Bell?

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Latha Mahesh’s Bell Museum in Thirumala will transport anyone to a mystical world. Latha, wife of renowned architect N Mahesh, set up the private museum last year. She lovingly calls it as her ‘Bell House’ and has around 7,500 bells from over 90 countries. “We couldn’t travel last year due to the pandemic. Many of the bells I bought online are through my son who is in the USA,” says Latha. Her dream is to have 10,000 bells in her collection.

Her family and friends are encouraging her to try and set a Guinness record. USA-native Myrtle B Eldridge holds the Guinness records for the largest collection as of now, with 9,638 bells she has been collecting since the 1980s.“An interesting fact is that I’ve bought bells from her collection,” adds Latha.

“Honestly, I’m not bothered about the record. My only wish is to get some rare bells and add them to my collection,” says Latha, who has been a curator for the past 35 years.

Latha says that she has almost all types of bells in her collection. “I’m waiting for a Victorian bell which consists of a statue, inkpot and pen stand. Also, I have bought a gong shaped bell from Pakistan which was made in 1955. I recently received a chessboard in which all 32 chessmen have a bell attached to them. I’m planning to buy more glass bells including those of animals, birds and even Disney characters.”

“Initially, I wanted to have souvenirs from every country I visit. Then I thought of focusing on a single item. That’s how I started collecting bells,” said Latha, who also has a collection of lamps and Lord Ganesha idols. She adds that e-commerce websites have also helped her fulfill her passion. She maintains a catalogue containing the names and photos of all bells she owns and has two staff to take care of the museum.

“I have given them proper training on how to handle these bells. It is not an easy hobby,” says Latha. She has decided to keep the museum as a private one. “It requires a lot of effort and dedication if we open to the public,” she says.