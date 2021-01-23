1,000 saplings planted on Sugathakumari’s birthday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Celebrating the birthday of late poet Sugathakumari, the city corporation planted 1,000 trees on Friday. The trees were planted as recognition to the poet’s love for nature and her efforts to protect it.Named ‘Oru Thai Nadaam Namuk Ammaik Vendi’ (Let us plant a sapling for the mother), Mayor Arya Rajendran planted the first sapling on the city corporation premises on Friday morning. It was the public education department that came up with the idea to plant trees on the poet’s birthday in all schools.“The city corporation also decided to take part in it and make efforts to spread the message of love for nature encouraged by the poet,” said the Mayor.

In the Fort Zonal Office, deputy mayor P K Raju planted the sapling while development standing committee chairperson Athira L S planted a sapling at Ulloor Zonal office. S Salim, welfare standing committee chairperson, planted saplings at Nemom and Thiruvallam. Health standing committee chairperson P Jameela Sreedharan planted the sapling at Vattiyoorkavu while public works standing committee chairperson D R Anil planted saplings at Sreekaryam and Kadakampally.

Town planning standing committee chairperson Jisha John planted saplings in Kazhakootam and Attipra while tax and appeal standing committee chairperson S M Basheer planted saplings at Vizhinjam. In Kudappanakunnu zonal office, education and sports standing committee chairperson Dr Reena K S planted the sapling.