STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

1,000 saplings planted on Sugathakumari’s birthday

Celebrating the birthday of late poet Sugathakumari, the city corporation planted 1,000 trees on Friday.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Celebrating the birthday of late poet Sugathakumari, the city corporation planted 1,000 trees on Friday. The trees were planted as recognition to the poet’s love for nature and her efforts to protect it.Named ‘Oru Thai Nadaam Namuk Ammaik Vendi’ (Let us plant a sapling for the mother), Mayor Arya Rajendran planted the first sapling on the city corporation premises on Friday morning. It was the public education department that came up with the idea to plant trees on the poet’s birthday in all schools.“The city corporation also decided to take part in it and make efforts to spread the message of love for nature encouraged by the poet,” said the Mayor.

In the Fort Zonal Office, deputy mayor P K Raju planted the sapling while development standing committee chairperson Athira L S planted a sapling at Ulloor Zonal office. S Salim, welfare standing committee chairperson, planted saplings at Nemom and Thiruvallam. Health standing committee chairperson P Jameela Sreedharan planted the sapling at Vattiyoorkavu while public works standing committee chairperson D R Anil planted saplings at Sreekaryam and Kadakampally.

Town planning standing committee chairperson Jisha John planted saplings in Kazhakootam and Attipra while tax and appeal standing committee chairperson S M Basheer planted saplings at Vizhinjam. In Kudappanakunnu zonal office, education and sports standing committee chairperson Dr Reena K S planted the sapling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sugathakumari
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp