Illegal racers pose an issue in Manaveeyam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of CCTV cameras and proper street lighting is turning Manaveeyam Veedhi - the cultural corridor of the state capital - into a venue for anti-social activities. Complaints are rife that the spot is turning into a place for illegal car/ bike racing. Recently, Manaveeyam Theruvidam Cultural Collective had come out strongly against the illegal racing happening on the stretch.

“The racing happens after 5pm and continues till midnight, putting the life of other motorists and pedestrians at risk. There is betting involved as well,” claims K G Suraj, secretary of Manaveeyam Theruvidam Cultural Collective. The collective, in a release issued here, claimed that illegal racers are choosing the stretch since Kowdiar Road is equipped with CCTVs.

The collective has demanded the installation of surveillance cameras, speed breakers on the stretch and legal action against the offenders. However, Museum police authorities said they haven’t come across any racing activities. “We have received the complaint and have strengthened surveillance on stretch. Usually, youngsters gather at the spot during the evenings.

We haven’t noticed any illegal activities yet. However, we don’t let the crowd in the area after 10 pm,” said Museum SI Jiju Kumar. Following the complaint, the Museum Police have taken up the matter with the corporation. “We have given a letter to the corporation for installing more street lights and CCTV cameras on the stretch,” said Jiju.

Mayor Arya Rajendran said the civic body hasn’t received any such complaint. “This issue hasn’t come to our notice. Manaveeyam is a popular hangout spot and we will make such places safer and comfortable for everyone. We will look into the matter and take necessary action,” said Arya.

