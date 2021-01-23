Sunil Kumar named best agri asst again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K M Sunil Kumar has again been named the best agriculture assistant in the state. A recipient of the award in 2013 and 2017, the Neyyattinkara Kulathoor native secured top honours for his work in helping the growth of agriculture in Chenkal panchayat. He has also played a key role in making Chenkal a barren land free panchayat. He spearheaded the weekly Krishi Padassala classes. Seeing its success, the agriculture department adopted it and expanded it across the state. For the past three years, Sunil has been leading Thiruvananthapuram’s stall at the prestigious Vaiga International Exhibition.

He began his service in Cherthala in November 2012. In 2013, he received the Alappuzha district and state best agriculture assistant award. He received the district-level award in 2014 and 2015 in Alappuzha. In 2017, he won the state and district award for best agriculture assistant in Thiruvananthapuram. At present he is the agriculture assistant at the Kainakari Krishi Bhavan in Alappuzha.