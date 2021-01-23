STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wild elephant found dead near Kallar in Thiruvananthapuram, cause of death being probed

The Palode Range Forest officer arrived at the spot and examined the body and said a post-mortem will be conducted to know the cause of death. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 12:25 PM

Dead Elephant

The officer said a post-mortem will be conducted to know the cause of death. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A ten-year-old wild elephant was found dead at Kallar in on Saturday morning.

The carcass and a baby elephant were found by rubber tappers of a private estate at the 26th mile.

The Palode Range Forest officer arrived at the spot and examined the body. The officer said a post-mortem will be conducted to know the cause of death. 

The calf will be taken to the rehabilitation camp at Kottoor, the officer said.

Forest officers suspect that the elephant died either due to poisoning or some disease.  

No external injuries were found on the body. 

The mother and baby might have come to the fringes in search of food they said. The veterinary surgeon will conduct the post-mortem in the presence of police and forest officers in the afternoon. 

