Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital to be made superspeciality centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital is now undergoing major renovation works and is one step closer to becoming a superspeciality hospital. A project worth Rs 72 crore is under way with more advanced treatment facilities being set up at the hospital. The construction of the five-storey building has picked up speed and is expected to be completed in March. In October last year, the renovated heritage building of the hospital was inaugurated by Health Minister K K Shailaja. Several subsidiary works were completed first.

The major works being executed include the upgrading of existing external infrastructure of the whole hospital compound.The fund was sanctioned by the government after a report was submitted by INKEL to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and it was included in the Ardram Mission of the state government.

The subsidiary projects include setting up of a palliative ward, a dialysis ward, increasing the number of beds, operation theatres and purchase of advanced equipment. As part of the development works, an ICU ambulance worth `30 lakh was purchased. For moving critically ill patients from the hospital to Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, authorities had to depend on 108 ambulance services earlier.

With the advanced ambulance facility of its own, the trauma care has also received a much-needed fillip.

“The hospital is relied on by fishermen and coir workers in Anchuthengu region and people in the locality. More facilities are needed to accommodate more people. The construction work is nearing completion at a fast pace,” said V Sasi, deputy speaker and Chirayinkeezhu MLA.