STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital to be made superspeciality centre

Advanced treatment facilities to be set up for Rs 72 crore

Published: 24th January 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital is now undergoing major renovation works and is one step closer to becoming a superspeciality hospital. A project worth Rs 72 crore is under way with more advanced treatment facilities being set up at the hospital. The construction of the five-storey building has picked up speed and is expected to be completed in March. In October last year, the renovated heritage building of the hospital was inaugurated by Health Minister K K Shailaja. Several subsidiary works were completed first. 

The major works being executed include the upgrading of existing external infrastructure of the whole hospital compound.The fund was sanctioned by the government after a report was submitted by INKEL to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and it was included in the Ardram Mission of the state government. 

The subsidiary projects include setting up of a palliative ward, a dialysis ward, increasing the number of beds, operation theatres and purchase of advanced equipment. As part of the development works, an ICU ambulance worth `30 lakh was purchased. For moving critically ill patients from the hospital to Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, authorities had to depend on 108 ambulance services earlier. 

With the advanced ambulance facility of its own, the trauma care has also received a much-needed fillip.
“The hospital is relied on by fishermen and coir workers in Anchuthengu region and people in the locality. More facilities are needed to accommodate more people. The construction work is nearing completion at a fast pace,” said V Sasi, deputy speaker and Chirayinkeezhu MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chirayinkeezhu superspeciality hospital
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp