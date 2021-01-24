Framed by husband, his second wife, says Kadakkavoor woman accused of abusing minor son

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The woman, who was arrested for abusing her minor son and later released on bail by the High Court, alleged that it was her estranged husband and his second wife who implicated her in the fabricated case.

The 35-year-old woman, the mother of four children, said her husband could have threatened her son to give statement before the Child Welfare Committee and the police that she had sexually abused him.

Addressing the media on Sunday after she managed to obtain bail from the High Court the other day, the Kadakkavoor native said she had filed a case against her husband in the family court and to escape from that her husband implicated her in the fabricated case. The husband had demanded the custody of the youngest child, who is staying with the mother. " My husband used to tell him over the phone that he wanted my son's custody and will do so at any cost," she said.

She added that her son was suffering from allergies and was taking medicines for that under prescription. The police had claimed that they had received a particular medicine administered to the child from the woman's place. There was also mention of incriminating evidence being recovered from the woman's mobile phone, but the woman denied any knowledge on this matter.

She said she will demand custody of her other three children. The woman was arrested on the basis of the complaint of her husband that she had abused her 13-year-old son from 2017-19.

The complaint was filed before the Kadakkavoor police on December 18 and the woman was arrested 10 days later.