Pension: Kerala govt urges Centre to increase its share

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has urged the Central government to increase its share in social security pensions. The demand finds place in the inputs submitted by the state during the pre-budget consultation held by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with state finance ministers.While the state gives Rs 1,600 as monthly pension for about 52 lakh persons under different categories, the centre’s share ranges between Rs 300 and Rs 500.

The state has asked the Centre to raise its share to at least Rs 1,000. The state has asked the Centre to consider the possibility of increasing the additional borrowing limit beyond 3 pc in the next fiscal. The additional limits sanctioned for the state for ways and means and overdraft in the wake of the pandemic are due to end at the end of this financial year.

This should not be stopped at once but in phases. The state has also sought release of Rs 600 crore as performance grant from the 14th Finance Commission award for local self-government institutions.The state has asked the Centre to roll out a special package to help Kochi Metro and other metro services in the country facing operational losses.

Another demand was a special package for the tourism sector combining an interest subvention scheme and an insurance scheme. A price support scheme was suggested for commercial crops. Kerala also called for a review of the present cess revenue sharing.