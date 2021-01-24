Woman seeks minister’s help to thwart eviction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC general secretary C R Mahesh’s 70-year-old mother Lakshmikutty Amma has sought Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s help to get more time to repay the bank loan taken by her elder son C R Manoj, a drama script writer, in 2016. Mahesh was Youth Congress vice-president when Dean Kuriakose was the president. During the 2016 Assembly elections, CPI’s R Ramachandran had defeated Mahesh in Karunagapally Assembly constituency.

44-year-old Manoj, who has also been undertaking house contract works, had taken `16 lakh loan from Karunagapally Agriculture Development Bank. Following the pandemic, Mahesh’s brother found it difficult to repay the loan which has now shot up to `23 lakh. Eight members of the family live there.

“My mother has sought six months’ time to repay the loan. We are planning to sell off the house to repay the loan,” said Mahesh.