STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC to start direct bus services to Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

There will be 21 bus services in the morning and evening from various depots, said a statement from KSRTC.

Published: 25th January 2021 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC buses, KSRTC

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashitha Jayaprakash)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To address the demands of patients and staff travelling to the Medical College Hospital (MCH), KSRTC has decided to start direct services to from January 27. There will be 21 bus services in the morning and evening from various depots, said a statement from KSRTC.

Schedules have been prepared to help the public to reach the hospital before the outpatient services (OP) start. The KSRTC fleet on 'Hospital Service' will take passengers to the OP counter of the MCH till 7 am. 

The Medical College compound houses other institutes such as the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), SAT Hospital, besides numerous private hospital in the vicinity.

The bus services start at 6am from Parassala, Neyyattinkara, Kattakada, Nedumangad, Vithura, Kulathupuzha, Aryankavu, Vellanadu, Vellarada, Poovar, Vizhinjam, Venjarammoodu, Attingal, Kaniyapuram and Palode.

Return trips will start between 11am and 3pm from the central depot to Parassala, Neyyattinkara, Kattakada and Nedumangad, with a 15-minute interval. KSRTC will also operate a ‘medical college’ bus service from East Fort via Thampanoor bus terminal.

The decision follows a study by Cusat’s School of Management Studies which found that a lot of people attending OP services at 7am depend on private vehicles due to lack of public transport. Only 50 per cent of people going to hospital depend on KSRTC, said the study.  

"Those using KSRTC services from far-off locations have to change buses at East Fort or Thampanoor to reach the MCH. The inconvenience can be avoided with direct services," KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar said in the statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical College Hospital KSRTC Thiruvananthapuram buses
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp