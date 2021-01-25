Priest found dead in Paalayam church

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paalayam St Joseph Cathedral sub vicar Fr Johnson was found dead in the priest's residence on Monday morning. The 31-year-old was found lying unconscious in his room by the church staff and was shifted to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Museum police said the priest was brought to the hospital by 8 am and the body will be taken to the Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

"Only after autopsy is conducted we can say anything about the reason of death. Circumstantial evidence did not suggest any foul play," said the police sources.

Reports said the priest was suffering from various health ailments, but added that it's not known whether they had resulted in his death.



