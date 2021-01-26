STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Friends on Rails’ to protest Indian Railways’ methods

Railway passengers in the state are coming up against the Indian Railways for suspending existing trains, cutting stops, not reinstating passenger trains, and cancelling season tickets.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Railway passengers in the state are coming up against the Indian Railways for suspending existing trains, cutting stops, not reinstating passenger trains, and cancelling season tickets.  Friends on Rails, a railway passenger organisation, is gearing up to protest the apathy of the Indian Railways. According to them, the Railways continues to neglect the passenger even after lockdown restrictions were relaxed. Passengers have decided to stage a dharna at main stations in every district with the support of elected members of political parties. 

Liyons J, secretary of Friends on Rails, said that 90 per cent of commuters in the state depend on passenger trains and when the pandemic hit, everyone, including those from the lower income groups, cooperated with the Railways’ decision. 

“Now everything has gone back to normal except the Railway’s. A large section of the passengers who are dependent on the Railways’ are struggling for survival. Many people even lost their jobs because of lack of other options for daily transportation,” said Liyons.  He said that despite several memorandums and petitions, the Railways refuses to address the woes of the passengers. He said that the organisation is planning for a protest in front of the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp