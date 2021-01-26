STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vicar found dead at Palayam church

Palayam St Joseph Cathedral sub-vicar, Fr Johnson was found dead in his room in the church complex on Monday morning.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palayam St Joseph Cathedral sub-vicar, Fr Johnson was found dead in his room in the church complex on Monday morning. The 31-year-old who hails from Pozhiyoor was found lying unconscious in his room by the church staff and was shifted to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

The Museum police said the priest was brought to the hospital by 8am and the body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital for autopsy. “We can say anything about the cause of death only after getting the autopsy report. Circumstantial evidence did not suggest any foul play,” said station house officer Ratheendra Kumar.

The police said the priest had no medical history and was to attend the prayers at a church in Vanross Junction on Monday morning. “When Fr Johnson did not turn up for prayers, the believers informed the church staff as he was not picking up their phone calls also. The church staff then went to check his room. Since the priest was not answering them, they forcefully opened the door and found him lying unconscious,” said Kumar. The priest’s Covid test result has turned negative. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palayam church vicar death
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp