Vicar found dead at Palayam church

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palayam St Joseph Cathedral sub-vicar, Fr Johnson was found dead in his room in the church complex on Monday morning. The 31-year-old who hails from Pozhiyoor was found lying unconscious in his room by the church staff and was shifted to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Museum police said the priest was brought to the hospital by 8am and the body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital for autopsy. “We can say anything about the cause of death only after getting the autopsy report. Circumstantial evidence did not suggest any foul play,” said station house officer Ratheendra Kumar.

The police said the priest had no medical history and was to attend the prayers at a church in Vanross Junction on Monday morning. “When Fr Johnson did not turn up for prayers, the believers informed the church staff as he was not picking up their phone calls also. The church staff then went to check his room. Since the priest was not answering them, they forcefully opened the door and found him lying unconscious,” said Kumar. The priest’s Covid test result has turned negative.