STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Park to open soon

The work of the APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Park at Poundukadavu, which aims at creating green spaces in the city, is estimated to be completed by March. 

Published: 28th January 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The work of the APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Park at Poundukadavu which aims at creating green spaces

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work of the APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Park at Poundukadavu, which aims at creating green spaces in the city, is estimated to be completed by March. Delay in getting consent from the authorities concerned and Covid-19-induced lockdown had led to the delay in implementing the project by the city corporation. The project is being carried out as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The proposed green space project at an estimated cost of `5.5 crore includes the construction of a park along the Poundukadavu-Stationkadavu road. The idea of creating a green space in the city was conceptualised by former Mayor V K Prasanth. 

“The land near the Parvathy Puthanar and Station- Kadavu road was lying abandoned and had turned into a dumping site. So, we thought of utilising this land as part of the green space project of the AMRUT scheme. Sixteen cents of land was handed over to the city corporation by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for the project,” said Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth. 

A view of the park being constructed by the city corporation under the AMRUT scheme | B P Deepu 

Prasanth added that the proposed green space project will include a 1.5-km-long cycle track, toilet complex, walkway and an exhibition centre. “The project has been designed in such a way that it will also help in conserving over 500 species of plants and trees in the area,” he said. 

Another highlight is a gender-neutral toilet facility. The project also includes an agro bazaar and landscape besides the other facilities for the public.The first phase which includes the installation of a statue of A P J Abdul Kalam and the walkway of the park has already been completed. “Although the project was supposed to be completed, it got delayed due to various reasons. However, the work is going on and will be soon open to the public. The park will not only turn out to be a hangout place for IT employees but also the residents at Poundukadavu,” said Prasanth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp