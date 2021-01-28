APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Park to open soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work of the APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Park at Poundukadavu, which aims at creating green spaces in the city, is estimated to be completed by March. Delay in getting consent from the authorities concerned and Covid-19-induced lockdown had led to the delay in implementing the project by the city corporation. The project is being carried out as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The proposed green space project at an estimated cost of `5.5 crore includes the construction of a park along the Poundukadavu-Stationkadavu road. The idea of creating a green space in the city was conceptualised by former Mayor V K Prasanth.

“The land near the Parvathy Puthanar and Station- Kadavu road was lying abandoned and had turned into a dumping site. So, we thought of utilising this land as part of the green space project of the AMRUT scheme. Sixteen cents of land was handed over to the city corporation by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for the project,” said Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth.

A view of the park being constructed by the city corporation under the AMRUT scheme | B P Deepu

Prasanth added that the proposed green space project will include a 1.5-km-long cycle track, toilet complex, walkway and an exhibition centre. “The project has been designed in such a way that it will also help in conserving over 500 species of plants and trees in the area,” he said.

Another highlight is a gender-neutral toilet facility. The project also includes an agro bazaar and landscape besides the other facilities for the public.The first phase which includes the installation of a statue of A P J Abdul Kalam and the walkway of the park has already been completed. “Although the project was supposed to be completed, it got delayed due to various reasons. However, the work is going on and will be soon open to the public. The park will not only turn out to be a hangout place for IT employees but also the residents at Poundukadavu,” said Prasanth.