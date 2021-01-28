Ezhuthachan Puraskaram presented to Paul Zacharia

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The works of writer Paul Zacharia often make society to hold introspection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Speaking after presenting the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram to the writer, the chief minister said Zacharia’s works unveil the hypocrisy behind masked behaviour in various spheres of society. Apart from trying to correct the writings of power, he criticised religions which distanced from their values, he said.

Zacharia is also a writer after S K Pottekkatt who contributed well to the travelogue category. He is also a writer who watched the world in its entirety by keeping his feet firm on human values and justice. Zacharia, who often courted controversy, was bold in making public his opinions which were not aimed at annoying anyone, he said.

While standing for Renaissance values, he also criticised progressive outfits, he said.Speaking after receiving the award, Zacharia said that the Kerala administration has a special place in India in the current social milieu. It is an administration of a society which rejected the designs of communal fascism and the state is a model for rest of India.

While stating that he has a lot of hopes in the Left, he said it is important for the state’s Left to become a more potent force by assimilating modern ideas. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan presided over the function held online.