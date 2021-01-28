STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jumbo death: Property owner surrenders

The death of a wild elephant at Kallar was due to electrocution, according to forest officers.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of a wild elephant at Kallar was due to electrocution, according to forest officers. The animal died after coming into contact with an electric fencing set up by the owner of the private property where it was found dead.The carcass of the elephant aged around 40 and its saddened calf were found at the private property on the banks of the Kallar on Saturday. The Forest Department had earlier claimed that the animal died of pulmonary infection.

But the case took a twist after the property owner surrendered on Tuesday and confessed to the crime. The accused, identified as Rajesh, 45, of 26th Mile, was arrested on Tuesday. He said he suffered an epileptic seizure and was hospitalised. He is under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital for a heart-related ailment. He was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday in a hearing through videoconferencing by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (Forest Offences) in Nedumangad.

According to Divisional Forest Officer Pradeep Kumar, the accused had gone absconding after the incident. “His missing made us suspicious. The officers who examined the surroundings found the electric wire and the plug point where it was connected. The accused had removed the fencing in the early morning on Saturday after he found the carcass,” Pradeep said. 

