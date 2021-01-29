Kadakampally to launch cake distribution scheme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will officially launch the cake distribution at child welfare institutions in the state on Friday. The scheme is being launched by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in association with Elite Food Private Ltd. The plan is to distribute New Year cake at nearly 800 child welfare institutions in the state. The scheme would cover as many as 50,000 children at various child care institutions in the state. The event would be held at the office of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in Thycaud at 1pm. General secretary of the council Shiju Khan will also participate in the ceremony.

