Kadakampally to launch cake distribution scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will officially launch the cake distribution at child welfare institutions in the state on Friday. The scheme is being launched by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in association with Elite Food Private Ltd. The plan is to distribute New Year cake at nearly 800 child welfare institutions in the state. The scheme would cover as many as 50,000 children at various child care institutions in the state. The event would be held at the office of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in Thycaud at 1pm. General secretary of the council Shiju Khan will also participate in the ceremony.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will officially launch the cake distribution at child welfare institutions in the state on Friday. The scheme is being launched by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in association with Elite Food Private Ltd. The plan is to distribute New Year cake at nearly 800 child welfare institutions in the state. The scheme would cover as many as 50,000 children at various child care institutions in the state. The event would be held at the office of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in Thycaud at 1pm. General secretary of the council Shiju Khan will also participate in the ceremony.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Delhi police recover envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy from blast site: Sources
ED attaches Rs 194-crore assets of Manav Bharti Uni group in Himachal Pradesh fake degree case
EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Baroda beat Punjab by 25 runs to enter Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final
Protesters in Shahjahanpur border vow to continue stir till farm laws are 'repealed'
BJP VP T Vikraman appointed Nominated MLA to Puducherry Legislative Assembly