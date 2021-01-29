Pinarayi playing communal card, says Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Congress began talks with the IUML on the seat sharing plan for the upcoming assembly election, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan for making communal statements.

He was talking to reporters at Cantonment House on Thursday a day after the Left leaders said the Muslim League has hijacked bilateral talks. “Whenever Vijayaraghavan opens his mouth, he make communal statements. These remarks show the fate of the CPM which has stooped low to garner some votes,” Chennithala said.

He rallied behind the Muslim League and said it is the second-largest ally in the UDF. “There is nothing new in Congress leaders holding talks with IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal. But Pinarayi and Vijayaraghavan have been branding these talks as communal,” he said.