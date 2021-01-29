Retired cop sustains head injury in neighbour’s attack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A retired policeman sustained severe head injuries after being attacked by his neighbour over a property dispute at Kanjiramkulam on Wednesday night. Manoharan, 56, was attacked by his neighbour Suresh and family members, Kanjiramkulam police said.

There was a dispute between the families over the boundary line separating their properties. On Wednesday the two families entered into a confrontation during which Manoharan was allegedly bludgeoned with an iron rod by Suresh.

The condition of the injured is said to be serious and he is now under treatment at the Medical College Hospital. The police said they have arrested Suresh, 38, on the basis of statements given by Manoharan’s wife.