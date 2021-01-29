STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

UDF decided on 50:50 cost sharing, LDF govt delayed bypass: Chandy

Oommen Chandy recalled that when the UDF government had stepped down from office in 2016, 30 per cent of the work was completed.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy has sought an apology from the LDF government before the people for delaying the Alappuzha bypass by 3.5 years due to inefficiency and inactivity. He said the bypass should have been inaugurated on August 14, 2017.

Oommen Chandy recalled that when the UDF government had stepped down from office in 2016, 30 per cent of the work was completed. The Left government didn’t have any projects at that time, still it had been unsuccessful in completing the UDF’s project on time. “The previous UDF government had taken a landmark decision on August 31, 2013, to bear 50 per cent of the expenses towards the development of NH stretches of the inordinate delay in completing projects.

This led the four-decade-old stalled works on the Alappuzha and Kollam bypasses finally to resume. It was the first time that the state and the Centre had decided to share the expenses equally for developing the NH,” said Chandy.He also recalled that the UDF government had earmarked `352 crore and `348.43 crore for Kollam and Alappuzha bypasses.

Covid delayed work, Chandy’s comment irresponsible: CM
T’Puram: Reacting to Oommen Chandy’s statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified the work was expedited ever since the LDF government came to power. However, since the labourers returned to their home states due to the pandemic, it was a challenge to complete the project, Pinarayi said. “The people of Alappuzha know the truth. They had been waiting for the bypass for 40 years. With the PWD coming up with yeoman’s work, things started working smoothly. The workers were brought back after the relaxations were lifted. Oommen Chandy’s statement is irresponsible,” said Pinarayi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alappuzha bypass Oommen Chandy UDF LDF
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp