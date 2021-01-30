STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Racing towards the vaccination deadline

The state government has fixed February 15 as the final day to complete the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has fixed February 15 as the final day to complete the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. However, challenges are aplenty for the district health authorities to stick to the deadline. The authorities have increased the number of vaccination centres to 52, to ensure the timely completion of the vaccination drive. There are around 55,000 healthcare workers in the district eligible for the vaccination. 

“There are around 7,000 to 8,000 healthcare workers at Medical College Hospital (MCH). We are unable to increase the number of centres at MCH due to the lack of staff. Each centre can cover only 100 beneficiaries,” said an official. Additionally, polio immunisation drives too will be held this weekend. 

“Human resource crisis is an issue. Healthcare staff engaged in other activities have to do pulse polio vaccination drive. We are hoping to complete the Covid-19 vaccination drive as per the deadline,” said the official.

