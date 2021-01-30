Two held for murder of youth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ayiroor police have arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a youth to death on Thursday night. Kunjimon, 45, and Santosh, 35--the residents of Charumkuzhy near Elakamon--were arrested for murdering Raju aka Kannan.

The police said the accused and the deceased were neighbours. The families of Santosh and Raju were having some issues and the matter exacerbated on Thursday night when Santosh and his wife allegedly attacked Vaisakh- a relative of Raju.

Hearing this, Raju and his friends entered Santosh’s house and tried to manhandle the family-members. Hearing the hullabaloo, Kunjumon, who lived in Santosh’s neighbourhood, came to the rescue of Santosh.

In the melee, Kunjumon was hit on his head by Raju. In a fit of rage, Kunjumon went home, returned with a knifeand stabbed him.When Raju fell on to the ground, Santosh bludgeoned him with an iron rod.