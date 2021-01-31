NKNC launches pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Martyrs’ Day, the National Kettida Nirmanathozhilali Congress (NKNC) affiliated to INTUC, launched the pension scheme Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM -SYM) for its members working in the unorganised sector.Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai launched it.

Accordingly, 12,000 unorganised workers will benefit from the Central scheme. They will have to pay Rs 55 per month as their contribution and will receive Rs 5,000 as monthly pension after 60 years.

Two weeks ago, the INTUC had held a meeting of different organisations affiliated to it in the capital city. Saturday’s programme was held under the aegis of R M Parameswaran, all India organising secretary, INTUC, where two representatives of the trade union organisation were given tokens towards the PM - SYM pension loan.

Former bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose, who had been appointed by the Centre as a one-man commission to prepare an action plan for the welfare and development of guest and contract workers during last May, had also attended the event.

He had submitted a draft report on guest labourers. His proposal is that education, accommodation and travel expenses would have to be borne by the Centre. INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan also attended the programme. Meanwhile, Parameswaran, who is also the NKNC president, has come in for flak from various quarters for eulogising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the gathering, he said that it is a solemn day as a leader of Sreedharan Pillai’s stature has come to inaugurate the pension scheme.