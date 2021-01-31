STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Project to promote tech ties between Russia and Kerala

The Russian Cultural Centre here has launched a new project to promote cooperation between the institutions in Russia and Kerala in the field of Science and Technology.

Published: 31st January 2021 06:08 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Russian Cultural Centre here has launched a new project to promote cooperation between the institutions in Russia and Kerala in the field of Science and Technology. This new initiative has been introduced as part of the Year Of Science and Technology celebrations that was inaugurated the other day.  

According to the decree by Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, 2021 has been declared as the Year of Science and Technology in the country. G Madhavan Nair, Former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), inaugurated the Science and Technology Festival on Thursday. 

In his inaugural address, Madhavan Nair said Russia had always given priority to the development of science and technology. “Russia is not only researching many spheres of technology but also extending helps to its friendly nations. Indo-Russian cooperation in the space and nuclear sectors is an excellent example of that,” said Nair. 

He also shared his experiences in working with the space scientists of Russia.Dr Nandini V.Kumar, former Deputy Director General of Indian Council for Medical Research(ICMR), said India and Russia had gone a step ahead in developing a vaccine compared to many other developed countries. 

“India has set an example for the rest of the world in effectively combating Covid-19.K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, Government of Kerala (KITE) and member of the Advisory Board of the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT), expressed the interest of KITE in cooperating with Russian institutions in the development of Information Technology for school students.

