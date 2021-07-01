208 posts allotted to panchayat dept

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allot 208 posts of office attendants to the panchayat department by scrapping same number of posts in the GST department. The panchayat secretaries have been asked to report 222 vacancies, including 14 existing vacancies, to the Public Service Commission. The tenure of 16 special government pleaders, 43 three senior government pleaders, 51 government pleaders in the High Court and two government pleaders in the Thiruvananthapuram Bench of Kerala Administrative Tribunal, due on June 30, will be extended by a month.