STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Varkala, Kovalam to reopen soon; hospitality sector apprehensive

The two prominent tourist spots in dist shortlisted for priority vaccination and reopening

Published: 01st July 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state government has decided to reopen major tourism destinations in Kerala for domestic and international tourists, the stakeholders are apprehensive about the decision as Kerala continues to be a pandemic hotspot.

The plan of the government is to vaccinate all those working in the tourism sector and make the destinations secure and safe for tourism activities. In Thiruvananthapuram, Kovalam and Varkala are the two prominent tourist spots shortlisted for priority vaccination and reopening. However, hotels and restaurants - which is an integral part of the tourism industryare not happy about the immunisation plan.

Patron of Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHRA) Sudheish Kumar said that vaccinating those directly involved in the tourism industry alone won’t help. “The tourism department claims that they have completed vaccination of around 40 per cent of people in the industry. But vaccinating those who are directly involved in the industry may not help. To make the destinations safer, the authorities should vaccinate the family members too. But that will take a minimum of three months if the government decides to vaccinate the families as well,” said Sudheish Kumar.

It is estimated that 1.5 million people are directly or indirectly employed in the tourism sector. “Kerala is one of the hotspots in the country with a high test positivity rate and more active cases. Nobody would dare to come here until the Covid situation is neutralised. Even domestic tourists would be reluctant to visit Kerala right now. In many places, there is resistance from the part of the local ward members to include those working in the hotel industry in the priority list as they want the local people to get vaccinated first,” Sudheish said.

On Wednesday, Tourism Minister A Mohamed Riyas said that efforts are on to secure and vaccinate the tourism centre in the state. The tourism department has tied up with the health department to carry out priority vaccination of those working in tourism destinations. A senior official of the tourism department said that vaccination drives are already under way at Kovalam and Varkala.

“We have asked the hotel and restaurant owners to submit the list of the employees. Achieving total vaccination at destinations would help build confidence among tourists,” said the official. Meanwhile, efforts are in full swing to upgrade tourism infrastructure at Kovalam. The department has also directed the local bodies to identify potential tourist spots in their jurisdiction to give a much-needed boost to the tourism industry in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovalam hospitality sector Varkala Kerala Tourism COVID 19
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp