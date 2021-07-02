Capital’s water supply to be partially hit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to maintenance work at PTP Nagar pumping mainline, there will be a slight reduction in the water supply to many parts of the city on Friday. Supply to Thirumala, Karamana, PTP Nagar, Maruthamkuzhy, Kanjirampara, Pangode, Vattiyoorkavu, Nettayam,

Munnammoodu, Manalayam, Manikanteswaram, Kachani, Vazhottukonam, Mannarakonam, CPT, Thozhuvancode, Arappura, Valiyavila, Kodunganoor, Ilippodu, Kundamankadavu, Kulasekharam, Thirumala, Thrikkannapuram, Kunnappuzha, Poojapura,

Mudavanmugal, Nedungadu, Kalady, Niramankara, Karumam, Vellayani, Maruthamkuzhy, Melamcode, Melarannur, Kaimanam, Killipalam, Pappanamcode, Nemom, Estate, and Sathyan Nagar would be hit partially on Friday.

The KWA has urged consumers to cooperate and take necessary precautions. An official of the KWA said that a leak was detected in the main pumping line at Kundamankadavu. “We hope to finish replacing the pipeline in 10 hours,” said the official.