Central govt employee gets 4-year jail in corruption case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI special court here on Thursday sentenced a former National Quality Monitor (NQM) of the Ministry of Rural Development to four years’s imprisonment on corruption charges. Shylendra Kumar of Uttar Pradesh was handed a four-year prison term as well as a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh in connection with a case registered against him in 2015.

The case against Kumar, who was responsible for inspecting the quality of the roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, was that he had accepted bribes from the contractors to ratify their works.

Kumar was assigned to check the quality of the roads in Kollam and a CBI team that raided his room allegedly recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.65 lakh and other valuables. The CBI had argued that the former officer had received kickbacks from contractors.