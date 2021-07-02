Congress to intensify protest against fuel price hike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress has decided to intensify protest against the Centre and state government on fuel price hike. As per the directive of the central Congress leadership, the state Congress will be holding their next round of protest during July 7 - 17 at the block, district and state levels.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran said apart from holding state-level protest, a cycle rally at the district level and a mass signature drive will be held near petrol pumps. The respective district committees will organise a mass signature campaign and hand it over to the state Congress leadership. Opposition Leader, MPs, MLAs, leaders of feeder organisations like Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and KSU will also take part in the statewide protest.