Kairali theatre likely to host international docu festival in Sept with 1k delegates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 13th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) is set to be held offline from September 25 to 30 this year. The festival which missed out on a year on account of Covid-19 normally sees the participation of over 1,000 delegates. It is a much sought-after festival in the country as it gives a platform for budding documentary and short filmmakers.

Last year, the festival could not be conducted due to Covid-19. Instead the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy organised ‘Docuscape’, an online festival which saw the screening of award-winning documentaries and short films from the previous festivals. The eight-day long festival which was held in August last year showcased 29 movies which included 14 documentaries, five short films, four campus movies, and six animation movies. As many as 13,178 delegates participated in festival.

“We received good response for ‘Docuscape’. There were no new entries and we showcased award-winning films of previous festivals. This year, we will screen short films and documentaries in big screen based on the pandemic situation. As always, the venue will be the Kairali theatre complex. Else, it will be held online,” said H Shaji, deputy director of the festival.

“IDSFFK is one of the few platforms of India for documentaries and is an exclusive documentary festival. A lot of young filmmakers keenly look forward to participating in this,” he said. The festival will follow the guidelines of the government of Kerala prevailing at that time.

Entries Invited

The Academy has invited entries. The entries can be submitted online through the website www.idsffk.in by August 10.Films completed between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2021 are eligible to participate. The entries are invited for Competition Long Documentary (40 minutes and above); Competition Short Documentary (below 40 minutes); Competition Short Fiction (60 minutes and below); Animation films; Campus films; Focus Sections and Malayalam Non-competition section. The Academy will accept only online screeners and links as preview material due to the Covid situation.