Kerala Bank urged to forge IT coordination with PACS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan directed the Kerala Bank to forge a futuristic IT coordination with the primary agricultural credit societies (PACS). He was addressing a joint meeting of members of the Kerala Bank director board and board of management.Kerala Bank should facilitate modern banking services for primary agricultural credit societies, he said.

The minister assured all support to the bank’s endeavours. Bank president Gopi Kottamurickal presided over the meeting. Bank vice-president M K Kannan, Cooperation Secretary Mini Antony, Registrar of Cooperative Societies P B Nooh, chairman of Bank’s Board of Management V Raveendran, Bank CEO P S Rajan and CGM KC Sahadevan spoke.