CPM state committee to meet next week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after CPM central committee member M C Josephine stepped down as chairperson of State Women’s Commission, the CPM hasn’t taken any decision on the new chairperson.

Though a couple of names including that of P K Sreemathy and C S Sujatha have been doing the rounds, nothing has been finalised. The party state committee which will meet on July 9 and 10, is expected to discuss the recent controversies related to gold smuggling and the reports by district committees on electoral performance. Action against some leaders could be reported at the meeting.