Digital classes in French and Syriac for Plus Two

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the introduction of digital classes in French, Syriac, Latin, German and Russian for the Higher Secondary sector, the state education department is set to accomplish its mission of providing digital classes for all subjects. The digital classes are being produced by the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) with the support of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). SIET has also brought out digital classes in Arabic, Urdu, Hindi (optional), Malayalam (optional) and Sanksrit.

Digital classes for higher secondary special subjects such as Philosophy, Psychology, Social Work, Statistics, Journalism, Gandhian Studies and Geology are being telecast on Doordarshan from 6.30am to 7am and 5.30pm to 6pm. Digital classes in Communicative English, Computer Application, Islamic History, Home Science, Electronics and Anthropology are also being telecast during these time slots. According to SIET director B Aburaj, these digital classes are also available on the YouTube channel of SIET, Kerala.

The digital classes reach the children through mobile devices and through social media. During the previous academic year, SIET had produced digital classes for special subjects and languages for higher secondary section. As many as 400 digital classes have been produced this year and the entire production work is expected to be completed by July 15. The classes have been devised giving importance to focus areas.