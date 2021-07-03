Justice for Bruno: Maneka Gandhi’s outfit joins campaign

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As social media erupts in rage, and support pours in from all quarters for Bruno, the labrador dog which was killed by a team of individuals belonging to Adimalathura in Thiruvananthapuram, senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has intervened in the issue and directed the Trivandrum unit of People for Animals to join the petition, seeking action against the perpetrators of the crime, as a party. Maneka Gandhi has directed the organisation to file a PIL citing that the animal cruelty cases from Kerala aren’t being properly attended.

“There have been many cases in the past where people easily go scot-free after perpetrating animal cruelty. They get bail easily and escape as the punishment is low. The PIL will be filed to seeking redressal in the issue,” said Latha Indira, secretary, PFA, Thiruvananthapuram.

The organisation has joined in the petition filed by the owner at the Vizhinjam police station. Friday was observed as Justice for Bruno day by PFA. It asked the people to join the movement by posting a picture of themselves wearing black and holding a lamp and a placard for Bruno saying ‘I am Bruno today. I seek justice for my murder’. The campaign was supported by many and is set to continue until justice is served for Bruno. “The campaign will continue until we get justice for Bruno. Animal welfare groups across Kerala are set to organise campaigns in the coming week.

In fact, what happened on Monday was a second attempt at killing Bruno. We will go ahead with the complaint,” says Sreedevi S Kartha, PFA trust board member of Thiruvananthapuram unit. Bruno, a pet dog owned by a coastal folk G Christhurajan was assaulted and killed at Adimalathura by a team of three. The dog was killed by hanging it on a fisher’s hook and thrashing him heavily with a rod.