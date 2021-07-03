Man ends life due to Covid-induced financial crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 54-year-old man, who ran a ‘lighting and sound’ company in Gourisha Pattom, was found hanging at his chicken stall near his wife’s house at Chennankode near Kallambalam, on Thursday night. Nirmal Chandran aka Kunjumon, a resident of Murinjapalam, was forced to close down his lighting and sound company due to Covid-induced economic crisis. Chandran, a father of two, was in dire straits after losing out work for more than a year and police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Chandran who made both ends meet through his lighting and sound company, was jobless since last January owing to the Covid-induced lockdown and curtailment of large gatherings and religious functions. Before the onset of Covid, Chandran had sold his wife’s gold ornaments and took loans to invest in the business.

However, the equipment he had purchased got damaged as it was lying unused. Following, the closure of his shop, he moved to his in-laws’ place and started a chicken stall nearby, which also did not fare well as he had expected. Manu Chandran, nephew of the deceased, said the financial condition of his uncle deteriorated so much so that it became tough for him to pay rent for his godown. “Covid dashed his business and now his life,” he said. Nirmal is survived by wife and two children. The body is kept at the Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Man gets three-year jail for possessing ganja

T’Puram: The Additional Sessions Court here has sentenced a 30-year-old man for three years for possessing ganja. Ratheesh of Vilappilsala was handed out the jail term and a fine of Rs 25,000 by Additional Sessions Judge. Additional Government pleader A Salahudeen appeared for the prosecution.

Teenager arrested for house attack

T’Puram: Ayiroor police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly attacking a house where only women were living. The police said Shibu, destroyed the windowpanes and doors of the house at Muttappalam junction on Friday. He was reportedly in an intoxicated state when he committed the crime.