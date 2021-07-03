Travelling bookstall flagged off 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A yellow bus carrying books has started roving around the many wards of the Vattiyoorkavu constituency. Christened ‘Vijnana Yathra’, the initiative has a vehicle with more than 400 titles traversing through the wards. The bus carries books suited for all genres of readers and has been launched to celebrate reading. It will have stops in all the wards of the constituency for people to buy books.

The profit from the sales will be used to buy digital learning equipment such as phones and tablets for the students in government schools in the constituency. The bus was flagged off on Friday by Culture Minister Saji Cherian who bought books worth `2,000. Envisaged by Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, the initiative is being launched under the auspices of the Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade (VYBe), a collective of volunteers led by the MLA.

Starting from Sasthamangalam, the ‘bus of knowledge’ went to wards like Kannammoola, Pattom, Kesavadasapuram and Muttada on the opening day. “We received a good response. The programme has been launched to promote reading among children who are mostly restricted to their homes on account of the pandemic. The profit from the sales will be used to buy gadgets for the students in government schools.