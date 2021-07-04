ADGP Sandhya calls on State Police Chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ADGP B Sandhya, Director General of Fire and Rescue Services, visited State Police Chief Anil Kant at the latter’s office on Saturday. She greeted the new police chief and wished him an eventful service.

She discussed the effective utilisation of services of home guards and civil defence force who jointly work in police and fire and rescue departments, the report on customer satisfaction survey conducted by Fire and Rescue Services department and the detailed analysis report on Covid spread among the staff of Fire and Rescue Service department and the vaccination provided to employees. Sandhya also handed over the reports to the DGP.

The customer satisfaction survey report was released by the Chief Minister on June 29. The DGP also told her of the possibility of doing similar surveys in the police department. Sandhya was not present during the takeover event of Anil Kant. Sandhya was also a contender for the post of police chief along with Anil Kant.

However, the cabinet finalised Anil Kant for the post. After the meeting, Sandhya told mediapersons that she and Anil Kant were friends.