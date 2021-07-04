Police seek report on zoo keeper’s death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have s report from the state government on the death of A S Harshad, a reptile keeper who died of king cobra bite at the zoo in the capital. The police decided to seek the report to investigate whether the death involved any mystery or lapse on the part of the zoo authorities.

The police will again check visuals of CCTV cameras installed inside the reptile house. Harshad was bitten when he was cleaning the two enclosures of three king cobras at the reptile park during recess time at 12.15pm on Thursday. Another keeper noticed Harshad lying paralysed inside the enclosure more than an hour later.

Harshad had managed to show the bite to the keeper before he lost consciousness. He was brought dead to the Medical College Hospital.

“Primarily, we need to probe whether there is any mystery. So we sought the report and we will further probe based on the findings in the report. We will also examine the CCTV footage,” said Prajeesh Sasi, Museum inspector of police. The postmortem examination revealed the death was caused by the high venom quantity spewed by the snake.

Meanwhile, zoo authorities maintained it was overconfidence and lack of caution on the part of Harshad that led to his death.