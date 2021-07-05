28-year-old man held in Thiruvananthapuram for attempt to murder youth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakoottam police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with an attempt to murder a youth after barging into his residence.

The arrested is Sangeeth of Menamkulam. He is charged with Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 24, when an eight-member group, including Sangeeth, barged into the residence of Unni with weapons to wreak vengeance on him as he had given a complaint to the police against Sangeeth.

Meanwhile, the Vizhinjam police have arrested a 57-year-old man, Babu, on charges of attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting a man on the main road.

Babu was arrested for assaulting Joseph of Mulluvila with the help of his four friends due to previous enmity.

Both the persons were remanded in judicial custody