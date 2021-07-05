Thiruvananthapuram records 1,099 new COVID cases, positivity rate goes below nine per cent  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday reported 1,099 new Covid-19 positive cases which saw a decline in the number of cases.

The test positivity rate is 8.5 percent which is also lower than the state average of 10. 25 per cent.

A total of 10 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,254 patients recovered from the infection on the day.

A total of 8,826 patients are still under treatment in the district. The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 36,523.

Covid tracker: