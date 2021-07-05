Thiruvananthapuram records 1,099 new COVID cases, positivity rate goes below nine per cent
A total of 10 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,254 patients recovered from the infection on the day.
Published: 05th July 2021 01:20 AM | Last Updated: 05th July 2021 06:10 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday reported 1,099 new Covid-19 positive cases which saw a decline in the number of cases.
The test positivity rate is 8.5 percent which is also lower than the state average of 10. 25 per cent.
A total of 10 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours.
As many as 1,254 patients recovered from the infection on the day.
A total of 8,826 patients are still under treatment in the district. The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 36,523.
Covid tracker:
-
New cases: 1,099.
-
Recoveries: 1,254.
-
Deaths: 10.
-
Active cases: 8,826.