Victory flame at the residence of 1971 war hero late Captain Gopakumar Raman Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Army carried the ‘Victory Flame’, lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial last December, to the house of a 1971 war hero, late Capt. Gopakumar Raman Pillai, Vir Chakra at Observatory Lane, Museum, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander at Pangode military station, handed over the Victory Flame to Geetha Gopakumar, wife of the late Captain in his house and felicitated the Veer Nari.

The Brigadier presented a memento for the token of remembrance and his bravery.

The soil collected from the house compound will be taken to New Delhi. It will be used to plant trees at the National War Memorial. Capt. Gopakumar Raman Pillai passed away in 1982.