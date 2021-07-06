Foodgrain distribution: Fourth phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), 3.87 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain worth 1,238 crore will be distributed in Kerala, Food Corporation of India (Kerala) general manager V K Yadav told reporters here. 3.08 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 0.79 lakh metric tonnes of wheat will be available free of cost to 1.54 crore beneficiaries in the state till November.

Yadav said that the FCI is fully prepared for the fourth phase of the project and has made arrangements to ensure that the foodgrain stocks reach all parts of the state. There is no shortage of foodgrain in the FCI depots in Kerala and there are 3.98 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 0.98 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, he said. During the third phase of PMGKAY, about 1.54 crore beneficiaries were provided with 5 kg of rice or wheat in addition to their regular foodgrain quota.