KIMSHEALTH launches three digital healthcare initiatives

Tele ICU, which provides remote ICU services, has its central monitoring station located at KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram and links smaller hospitals to it.

Education Minister V Sivankutty launching  three digital initiatives at KIMSHEALTH

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KIMSHEALTH has launched three digital initiatives loaded with a host of facilities ranging from checking medical records to online appointment with doctors and use of artificial intelligence for radiology studies. These were launched as part of its sustained digitisation process and comprise KIMSHEALTH Mobile Application, Tele ICU and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, all of which are aimed at ensuring maximum efficiency, cost saving, patient safety and  quality care, the hospital said in a statement. 

Education Minister V Sivankutty, who launched the Patient Mobile App and Tele ICU, said that KIMSHEALTH had succeeded in bringing the latest technologies for the benefit of the common people and making healthcare accessible from home.  “The government has high regard for the services of private hospitals in the state. During the pandemic, private hospitals along with government hospitals  played a major role in containing it,” said the minister. 

Tele ICU, which provides remote ICU services, has its central monitoring station located at KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram and links smaller hospitals to it. Patient monitoring medical equipment with audio-visual supported high-resolution cameras are set up at the peripheral units so that the doctor seated at the main centre can see even the pupil dilation of the patients through the live feed over the Tele ICU system. Their vital parameters are streamed round- the-clock on cloud.
The AI tool can perform thorough image analysis for specific clinical findings, such as analysing CT head exams for anomalies related to intracranial haemorrhages. 

“When radiologists are alerted about an AI-detected severe abnormality, they can respond more rapidly to potentially life-threatening cases. It will help reduce the load on radiologists, besides giving a correct clinical assessment,” the release said.M I Sahadulla, group chairman and managing director, KIMSHEALTH, who presided, said that with the launch of these new facilities, KIMSHEALTH has taken a major step towards ensuring affordable healthcare to all.  Sheriff Sahadulla, group CEO, also spoke.

