STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Leopard that terrorised Kannur folks gives birth

The leopard was captured after the forest and wildlife department kept a snare by trapping a dog and a goat as live bait as it preyed on goats.  

Published: 06th July 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 12-year-old Janvi, a leopard which was brought from Kannur Perumthitta Estate during November 2016 to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, has given birth.  Janvi, who had spread fear at Perumthitta in Kannur, delivered the cub on the very same day (Wednesday) a zoo keeper had died of King Cobra bite.

The leopard was captured after the forest and wildlife department kept a snare by trapping a dog and a goat as live bait as it preyed on goats.  It was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo during November 2016. Since then it had been happily living with the other five leopards. Zoo authorities told TNIE that the sex of the cub is yet to be ascertained. “The mother and the cub are doing well. It will take 10 days for the cub to open its eyes,” said a senior zoo official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp