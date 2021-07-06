Leopard that terrorised Kannur folks gives birth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 12-year-old Janvi, a leopard which was brought from Kannur Perumthitta Estate during November 2016 to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, has given birth. Janvi, who had spread fear at Perumthitta in Kannur, delivered the cub on the very same day (Wednesday) a zoo keeper had died of King Cobra bite.

The leopard was captured after the forest and wildlife department kept a snare by trapping a dog and a goat as live bait as it preyed on goats. It was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo during November 2016. Since then it had been happily living with the other five leopards. Zoo authorities told TNIE that the sex of the cub is yet to be ascertained. “The mother and the cub are doing well. It will take 10 days for the cub to open its eyes,” said a senior zoo official.